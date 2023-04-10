Emotional! Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal has something to say about Sagar Parekh which leaves fans emotional

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, Samar is no more and things are going to get difficult between Anuj and Anupama.

When it comes to the show’s cast members, no one can be seen performing badly as every actor has a fan base that keeps expanding with time. The audience follows all the actors of the show, only to get a glimpse of their personal life and behind-the-scenes.

Currently, the story is about how Samar tried to save Anuj and took a bullet for him but Vanraj blames Anuj for his death. While the audience sees Samar leaving the show, the actors see Sagar Parekh leaving the show and everyone is emotional now.

As a character, Samar’s bond with everyone was very warm and loving. Therefore, fans cannot keep control of their emotions after seeing his last episode.

Sagar Parekh’s co-star, Nidhi Shah who plays the role of Kinjal, recently posted a story on Instagram where she expressed her emotions for Sagar. Check out the post below:

Earlier, we had reported how even Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama had posted an emotional note for Sagar Parekh and the fans couldn’t hold back their tears.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Anuj will come and give a shocking piece of news to Anupama and the Shah family that Samar has passed away and that he won't ever return again.

However, the family refuses to believe it and thinks that the boys are playing a prank while Anupama will warn them to not play such pranks.

Anupama will imagine that Samar has come and spoken to her where he tells her to take care of everyone and especially herself.

Anuj will try to tell her that they are not playing a prank but all in vain.

