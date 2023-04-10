Emotional! Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal has something to say about Sagar Parekh which leaves fans emotional

When it comes to the show’s cast members, no one can be seen performing badly as every actor has a fan base that keeps expanding with time. The audience follows all the actors of the show, only to get a glimpse of their personal life and behind-the-scenes.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 12:10
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, Samar is no more and things are going to get difficult between Anuj and Anupama.

When it comes to the show’s cast members, no one can be seen performing badly as every actor has a fan base that keeps expanding with time. The audience follows all the actors of the show, only to get a glimpse of their personal life and behind-the-scenes.

Also read - Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj reveals to Anupama and the Shah family about Samar's death

Currently, the story is about how Samar tried to save Anuj and took a bullet for him but Vanraj blames Anuj for his death. While the audience sees Samar leaving the show, the actors see Sagar Parekh leaving the show and everyone is emotional now.

As a character, Samar’s bond with everyone was very warm and loving. Therefore, fans cannot keep control of their emotions after seeing his last episode.

Sagar Parekh’s co-star, Nidhi Shah who plays the role of Kinjal, recently posted a story on Instagram where she expressed her emotions for Sagar. Check out the post below:

Earlier, we had reported how even Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama had posted an emotional note for Sagar Parekh and the fans couldn’t hold back their tears.

Also read -Anupamaa: Oh No! Vanraj grabs the opportunity to blame Anuj

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Anuj will come and give a shocking piece of news to Anupama and the Shah family that Samar has passed away and that he won't ever return again.

However, the family refuses to believe it and thinks that the boys are playing a prank while Anupama will warn them to not play such pranks. 

Anupama will imagine that Samar has come and spoken to her where he tells her to take care of everyone and especially herself.

Anuj will try to tell her that they are not playing a prank but all in vain.

How do you feel about Samar’s death? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Anupamaa Anuj Barkha Pakhi Samar Vanraj Kavya Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Ankush TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 12:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba’s phone is hacked and someone else had access to it
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' show Titli to go off-air; DETAILS INSIDE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Barsatein: Kya Baat Hai! Malini will finally learn the big hidden secret about Aaradhana
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer demands Angad and Sahiba’s divorce
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Huge Drama! Sahiba requests Manveer to take signs from Angad first on divorce papers
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Katha breaks up with Viaan; latter won’t let her go
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! "Is Bhumi Pednekar having any mental issues" netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Titli
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' show Titli to go off-air; DETAILS INSIDE
Kanwar Dhillon
EXCLUSIVE! Kanwar Dhillon on his upcoming projects: I have a few things in kitty and have to decide what I want to do, I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan fulfills Shiv Thakare's wish and sends her a shocking gift
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Exclusive! Udaariyaan actor Hitesh Bharadwaj on fitness,“When you start to see it as a lifestyle, you will start getting fit.”
Shafaq Naaz
EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz on facing online trolls for her choice of clothes: I had posted a picture in a bikini on social media and it was very difficult for them to digest that I am wearing this
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan to participate in the show?