EMOTIONAL! Fans left HEARTBROKEN seeing Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a major twist in the story.

The show is all set to take a leap soon and the viewers can't wait to see what's in store for them.

The leap will witness Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which is leaving the viewers heartbroken.

The show will take a big twist in the story post leap as Abhimanyu and Akshara's characters will witness lots of changes.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's on-screen pairing became an instant hit among the fans and they can't stand seeing them separated in the show.

Twitteratis are heartbroken as they don't want to see Abhira parting ways and here's how they are reacting.

my love. may you feel my kiss when you miss me, may my voice be the stream that carries you forward, may my touch remind you that i’ve got you in the palm of my hand. may this moment reach the depths of your heart, holding you steady until we meet again. #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/9QqHPfABw6 — Pooja (@storm_to_sun) August 24, 2022

I AM DEFINITELY NOT IN MY SENSES RN AND DON'T HAVE EXACT WORDS TO DESCRIBE MY FEELINGS RN! I AM JUST NUMB AND SPEECHLESS.

.

HARSHADDDD THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME THE BEST REASONS TO SMILE AND ENJOY LIFE, EVERY SINGLE TIME. I LOVE YOU @ChopdaHarshad

.#HarshadChopda #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/YjrD3KZdlJ — Jennifer x Harshad FP (@adiya_x) August 24, 2022

ONE LAST TIME!

Abhi has a smile n calmness on his face n Akshu being loud screaming her lungs out



Without eo, Abhi will no longer be calm n Akshu will not raise her voice for herself anymore.

ONE LAST TIME UNTIL THEY MEET AGAIN!#yrkkh #AbhiRa#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/n0YlYXBsFX — Rags_AbhiRaXHcPr (@Ragini2011) August 24, 2022

He ain't leaving her hand for a while

Then How can he live without her for 1 freaking year#yrkkh #Abhira #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/lq7RTU3PHR — (@Nav_ya_) August 24, 2022

Fans have shared some romantic and heartwarming scenes before their separation.

New characters are expected to enter the show post the leap which will bring spice to the story.

The show recently witnessed the grand entry of Mrunal Jain who is seen playing the role of Dr Kunal Khera.

How excited are you for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a leap? Tell us in the comments.

