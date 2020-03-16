EMOTIONAL! Fans left HEARTBROKEN seeing Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Twitteratis are heartbroken as they don't want to see Abhira parting ways and here's how they are reacting..

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a major twist in the story. 

The show is all set to take a leap soon and the viewers can't wait to see what's in store for them.

The leap will witness Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which is leaving the viewers heartbroken. 

The show will take a big twist in the story post leap as Abhimanyu and Akshara's characters will witness lots of changes. 

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's on-screen pairing became an instant hit among the fans and they can't stand seeing them separated in the show. 

Twitteratis are heartbroken as they don't want to see Abhira parting ways and here's how they are reacting. 

Fans have shared some romantic and heartwarming scenes before their separation.

New characters are expected to enter the show post the leap which will bring spice to the story. 

The show recently witnessed the grand entry of Mrunal Jain who is seen playing the role of Dr Kunal Khera. 

How excited are you for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a leap? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

