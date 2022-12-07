Emotional! Here’s what Jannat Zubair misses the most while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is catching the attention of the audience for her participation in the Colors TV show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, where she will be seen doing a lot of dangerous stunts. The show started on 2nd July and is very much in talks as it’s making the viewers come to the edge of their seats with excitement and curiosity.

Talking about the show, Jannat has been spending a lot of time on the sets and apart from all the fun she has with other contestants, there’s another part of her that misses Mumbai; especially the monsoon of Mumbai.

Jannat recently shared a reel on Instagram which is about her missing her home, Mumbai, and the rains. Let’s look at the reel below and tell us how much you love rains too!

