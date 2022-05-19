Emotional! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Abhinav Shukla gets emotional about his grandpa’s demise

Khatron ke Khiladi 11 fame Abhinav Shukla recently took to his social media account and expressed his emotions about his grandpa.
Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla is one of the most talented celebrities in telly town. Today, the actor is quite emotional as he is missing his beloved grandpa (nana) post his demise. However, it is not revealed when his sad incident took place.

He wrote on social media regarding his demise and revealed that he takes inspiration from his nana. He wrote, “My Nanaji passed away in sleep! At 93 he had no ailment. Till 70’s he used to walk 10-40 kms each day!  Woke up at 4am daily!  Had no vices! Never took a medicine or supplement .Never complained about anything. An inspiration to cherish for lifetime!"

Have a look.

Tehseen Poonawalla and many of his followers commented on the same.

Talking about Abhinav Shukla, he is well known for his work in Hindi fiction TV shows and feature films; he also participated as a contestant in the reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

May god give him and his family the strength to overcome this.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Shocking! Aishwarya Rai gets trolled over her latest picture; netizens say her face job and botox are clearly visible
