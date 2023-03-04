Emotional! Shehnaaz Gill reveals her lucky number that matches late Sidharth Shukla’s car number in a viral video, Netizens say, “Kaise sambhala hoga isne…”

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans b ut also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances.

Popularly known as Sana by her fans and loved ones, Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media and she has won the hearts of viewers with her posts, fashion transformation and singing talent. Shehnaaz, who will soon make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has paid tributes multiple times to the late Sidharth Shukla, making her fans emotional every time.

Now, Shehnaaz revealed her lucky number during an event. When asked by the host she said her lucky number is 1212. The host then asked her why is it her lucky number and she said that she likes that number and can see it on her phone every time. Fans were quick to notice that it was actually Sidharth’s car number. Fan could feel the pain Shehnaaz was going through and poured in comments for her. One said, “Kaise sambhala hoga isne khud ko” another wrote, “She is the definition of a true lover.” one commented, “That’s why they are sidnaaz”.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Credit-Koimoi