Emotional turmoil in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan as Riya breaks her ties with grandfather Dilpreet

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan portrays a family torn apart by a complex web of misunderstood circumstances, emotional turmoil, and deeply ingrained beliefs. In the upcoming episodes, the storyline approaches a particularly poignant chapter in which Riya (Hema Sood) ends her ties with Veer (Paras Arora) and breaks her connection with her grandfather Dilpreet (Pankaj Berry), who she was extremely close to. The episodes promise to be a heart-wrenching exploration of the consequences of family bonds being strained beyond repair.

Riya's heartbreak over Dilpreet's unwavering support for Amrita has been simmering for months in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She has always felt that Dilpreet has chosen Amrita over her, and this feeling has been proven by the many challenging situations the Brar family has faced in recent times. However, when Dollar kidnaps Amrita and Dilpreet rushes to save Amrita despite her being physically hurt, Riya is heart broken. This final betrayal was too much for Riya to bear, and she decides to cut ties with her grandfather, a decision that has sent shockwaves through the Brar family and promises to change the show's dynamics forever.

How will Dilpreet save his relationship with Riya? Will she ever know that Dilpreet loves Amrita and her equally?

Hema Sood, who portrays the character of Riya, said, “As an actor, portraying Riya's emotions in the current track of Dil Diyaan Gallaan has been a fulfilling experience. Riya's heartbreak over Dilpreet's decision to save Amrita in the face of danger has brought a new dimension to her character's insecurities. It has been challenging to convey her conflicting emotions of love, betrayal, and hurt in each scene. But, I am relishing the opportunity to explore these complex emotions and showcase the vulnerabilities of my character on screen."

