This Employee Appreciation Day, Sony Entertainment Television’s actors express their gratitude towards their teams

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 18:59
MUMBAI :Having a reliable and encouraging team is a real game-changer. They are working tirelessly to turn ideas into reality, without their dedication and sweat, our goals would remain just a distant dream. So, on this employee appreciation day, the stars of Sony Entertainment Television are taking a moment to express their heartfelt thanks to the whole team, including the behind-the-scenes crew who make them look so good on your TV screens.

Judge of MasterChef India, Ranveer Brar says, “Today, wherever I am, is because of my team who believed in me and supported me. It's not just the hard work that I appreciate, but I also value the fun and unique personalities of each one of you. You've shown up with a positive attitude each morning and you make work feel like play. So, on this Employee Appreciation Day, I want to thank you for being you.”

Niti Taylor aka Prachi from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 says, “No detail is small enough when it comes to the making of a daily show – so I’d like to thank all of you who work so hard to make this show a success. From the spot dada to the light men to our hair and make-up team and everyone else involved, big thanks and lots of love. Whenever we get an opportunity, I try to surprise them with small gestures like ordering a healthy meal or desserts that we relish together on the sets so that they can have a change and the much-needed break before they go back to their tedious work. It gives me great joy to contribute in any way I can and I would continue to follow this ritual on my part to celebrate my team. This day, I want to thank them with all my heart for their selfless care and love.”

Aditya Narayan, host of  Indian Idol Season 13 says, “I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make our show a success, including the channel, the production team, the crew who keep us in line, and all the other behind-the-scenes team members who make us look good. Let's face it, these men and women are working nonstop behind the camera to ensure that we appear immaculate on screen. A huge, heartfelt THANK YOU to each one of them on behalf of the entire cast for making us shine on screen. Happy Employee appreciation Day!”

Aditi Sharma aka Katha Singh from Kathaa Ankahee says, “We may be the face of these shows, but it is the countless faces behind the scenes that have slowly and steadily made Kathaa Ankahee an audience favourite. The writers, director, hair, make up and costume team, the technicians, the production team and the channel - On this Employee Appreciation Day, I'd like to thank every one of them for making our show popular.”

