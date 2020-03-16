Endearing! On-screen mother-daughter duo Preesha and Roohi are up to something on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Although the drama and intensity of the show are increasing, the environment off-screen is anything but intense.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 18:07
Endearing! On-screen mother-daughter duo Preesha and Roohi are up to something on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: he daily show "Yeh Hai Chahatein" on StarPlus has a strong fan base that tunes in religiously to see Sargun Luthra as Preesha and Rudraksh as Abrar Qazi.

Also read-Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Armaan’s new trick to separate Preesha from Rudraksh

The audience enjoys the chemistry of their favourite RuSha, and the programme has consistently drawn large audiences. Recently, the show advanced one year.

Sargun's portrayal of the charming and genial Dr.Preesha has won over the public.

Abrar Qazi, who plays the rock star Rudraksh, is adored by all.

The two have a hot chemistry, and their fans like seeing anything on social media about them or the programme.

Although the drama and intensity of the show are increasing, the environment off-screen is anything but intense.

On set, there is a good deal of laughter, and our very own Sargun is accompanied by the sweetest companion who keeps her entertained.

This cute video is proof that Sargun enjoys herself on the sets with this munchkin.

Check out the video below:

This cute video features Sargun along with Swarna Pandey, who plays her on-screen daughter Roohi. She is a very adorable kid and her bond with all the actors is very warm and loving. Here, she is dancing very cutely with her on-screen mother and we can’t help but say go aww on this duo.

Meanwhile, on the show, Digvijay is stopped by Ruhi, who demonstrates that it wasn't Prem Mali by displaying the film of Armaan concealing the Lord Shree Krishna idol.Preesha later passes out during aarti while experiencing flashbacks to her past, causing Armaan to realize that the Lord Shree Krishna idol is from Rudraksh's home.

Also read- Yeh Hai Chahatein: Superb! Armaan gets shocked as Sharda shows the Lord Krishna’s idol at Rudraksh’s house

What are your thoughts on this adorable mother-daughter duo? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip

Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein Rudraksh Preesha Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra Ruhi Saransh Sharda Armaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 18:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Whoa! Barfi devi warns Meet Ahlawat about his promise, Meet thanks Neelam
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Lovely! The Judges are overwhelmed with Rubina Dilaik’s sweet revelation on the show, scroll down to know what the actress said
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Wow! Faisal Shaikh pens down the beginning of his journey on the show and shares a picture with his choreographer on social media, Check it out
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 10: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair nails the upcoming water stunt; Rohit Shetty complements her
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Hilarious! Meet Mayank Arora aka Kairav’s cutest companion on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has the longest run on televison with over 3500 epiosodes.  With their romance and...
ShiVi Goals! Kanwar Dhillon's reaction to Alice Kaushik's transformation is all things LOVE
MUMBAI: Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video