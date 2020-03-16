Endearing! On-screen mother-daughter duo Preesha and Roohi are up to something on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: he daily show "Yeh Hai Chahatein" on StarPlus has a strong fan base that tunes in religiously to see Sargun Luthra as Preesha and Rudraksh as Abrar Qazi.

The audience enjoys the chemistry of their favourite RuSha, and the programme has consistently drawn large audiences. Recently, the show advanced one year.

Sargun's portrayal of the charming and genial Dr.Preesha has won over the public.

Abrar Qazi, who plays the rock star Rudraksh, is adored by all.

The two have a hot chemistry, and their fans like seeing anything on social media about them or the programme.

Although the drama and intensity of the show are increasing, the environment off-screen is anything but intense.

On set, there is a good deal of laughter, and our very own Sargun is accompanied by the sweetest companion who keeps her entertained.

This cute video is proof that Sargun enjoys herself on the sets with this munchkin.

Check out the video below:

This cute video features Sargun along with Swarna Pandey, who plays her on-screen daughter Roohi. She is a very adorable kid and her bond with all the actors is very warm and loving. Here, she is dancing very cutely with her on-screen mother and we can’t help but say go aww on this duo.

Meanwhile, on the show, Digvijay is stopped by Ruhi, who demonstrates that it wasn't Prem Mali by displaying the film of Armaan concealing the Lord Shree Krishna idol.Preesha later passes out during aarti while experiencing flashbacks to her past, causing Armaan to realize that the Lord Shree Krishna idol is from Rudraksh's home.

What are your thoughts on this adorable mother-daughter duo? Tell us in the comments

