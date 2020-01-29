Before entering Bigg Boss, THIS is where Asim used to work

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim has a lot of fans and they keep posting some or the other thing for the young lad and they showed a lot of love on him.

Before entering the Bigg Boss Asim used to work in South Africa as a gym coach and an expert in Boxing. Well, there is no doubt that the young boy is into fitness and he inspires a lot of young talent, to indulge in fitness.

However, he is sick or down he makes it a point not to miss his workouts.

His fans have already taken him as an inspiration.