ENTERTAINING: After portraying negative shade in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Kunal Jaisingh is keen on exploring COMEDY!

He comes across as a visual delight onscreen and while he is mostly seen doing dramatic roles on television, looks like he now wants to explore himself in the comedy genre.

10 Dec 2021 08:45 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Kunal Jaisingh is quite liked by the audience for his onscreen presence and charm.

He comes across as a visual delight onscreen and while he is mostly seen doing dramatic roles on television, looks like he now wants to explore himself in the comedy genre.

He says: "As I'm very much passionate about acting, I wanted to treat my social media family and make their winters fun. Hence I started sharing my funny acts. Fortunately I'm getting positive feedback. And I would definitely like to show my comic time on screen too."

Kunal is known for playing romantic roles and was last seen in a grey shade in the show 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'. The actor feels humour and laughter are necessary in life.

He adds: "A healthy sense of humour can help us to deal with tough times. Humour might seem like a soothing balm or a light diversion. But humour is much more powerful than something that can simply calm us down. Apart from that they are beneficial for our health. They keep us mentally and physically strong."

Way to go Kunal!

