ENTERTAINING: Kiku Sharda JOKES about how Akshay Kumar and Tapsee Pannu visit The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin on their show.

(Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan)

The promo begins with Kapil warning Kiku to think before speaking anything but the latter complains that the stars don't give him enough time as they do back-to-back films and appear too often on TKSS.

Kiku jokes the moment Akshay Kumar leaves, Taapsee comes and the moment she leaves, Ayushmann Khurrana arrives. He says, "Aap teeno mil ke humko khareed kyun nahi lete. Asli looop lapeta toh yahan chal raha hai (Why don't the three of you buy us? Real Looop Lapeta is going on here)."

In another promo, Kapil jokes about the promotions that Taapsee has been doing for her films.

She tells him, "Aaj kal jitne days actually promotion mein lagte hai, utne mein ek picture shoot ho jati hai. Agar promotion na hoti na toh mein aur paanch picutrein kar daalti (The days I actually spend on promotion, I can easily shoot a film instead. I'd have done 5 more films, had there been no promotions)."

(Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan)

CREDIT: TOI