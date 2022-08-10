Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull: Exclusive! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to grave the show in the upcoming episode

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.
MUMBAI:Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be gracing the show where they will be having some fun tasks and sessions with the star cast of the show.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khatra, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show started on the weekend and the audience got a thumbs up from the audience.

Are you excited to see Neha and Rohanpreet's chemistry in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

