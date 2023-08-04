Aww! Check out Karan Kundrra’s sweet gesture for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at an event, netizens say “how romantic”

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame in the last couple of months.

Now at a recent event, Karan Kundrra made sure that his lady Tejasswi was comfortable. He can be seen adjusting her chair so that they could sit together.

Netizens were quick to notice Karan’s chivalry. One said, “Ye kitna gentleman hai Last time TP aage baithi thi, in Bollywood life awards. Iss time KK ki seat aage thi, toh usne apni seat piche Karli to sit with TP” Another one committed, “Our powerful couple #tejran #tejasswiprakash #karankundrra” One wrote, “Kundrra , you are best boyfriend , taking care of his lady love how romantic”

One question that has been on everyone’s mind is when will the love birds be tying the knot. When asked where the wedding will take place Karan had previously said, ‘Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye, Film City me karne ko tayaar hu ya set pe bhi karne tayaar hu.” The couple is no doubt the most popular and has a huge fan base and fans are eagerly awaiting for their wedding.

Aren't Karan and Tejasswi the cutest couple? What do you think of Karan’s sweet gesture for his ladylove?

Tell us in the comments below.

