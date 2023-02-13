Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share passionate kiss at a party

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name - #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

Recently, the two had attended a party where the two are seen having a fun time and they seem to be madly in love.

Now we came across a video where one can see how the two are having fun at a party and moments later they share a passionate kiss.

The fans feel that they are madly in love with each other and they are an iconic couple.

Since, Bigg Boss the two have only worked in music videos and the fans are waiting for them to come together for a project.

There is no doubt that they are the most loved and celebrated couples on television.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan will be seen in his upcoming new show Ishq Mein Ghayal.For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

