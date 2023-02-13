Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share passionate kiss at a party

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and they have a massive fan following and the fans miss watching them together on the small screen.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 18:15
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share passionate kiss at a party

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name - #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

ALSO READ :  Karan Kundrra gives credit to Tejasswi Prakash in an ADORABLE way

Recently, the two had attended a party where the two are seen having a fun time and they seem to be madly in love.

Now we came across a video where one can see how the two are having fun at a party and moments later they share a passionate kiss.

The fans feel that they are madly in love with each other and they are an iconic couple.

Since, Bigg Boss the two have only worked in music videos and the fans are waiting for them to come together for a project.

There is no doubt that they are the most loved and celebrated couples on television.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan will be seen in his upcoming new show Ishq Mein Ghayal.For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Karan Kundrra gives credit to Tejasswi Prakash in an ADORABLE way

Karan Kudrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TellyChakkar TejRan love couple iconic couple
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
MUMBAI:This year, we will get to watch many fresh pairings on the big screens and one of them is Vicky Kaushal and...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
MUMBAI:This year, we will get to watch many fresh pairings on the big screens and one of them is Vicky Kaushal and...
MasterChef India Season 7 : Aruna Vijay, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat miscommunication in the blind relay task leads them to the danger zone
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Here are the things we can expect from the season 2 of Farzi
MUMBAI :The current talk of the town is the Shahid Kapoor's digital debut with Amazon Prime video with the web series...
Sunny Leone takes to Instagram to post adorable family photo on twin boys Noah and Asher’s birthday
MUMBAI:Well-known actress Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable family photo on her twins –...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next

Latest Video

Related Stories
MasterChef India Season 7 : Aruna Vijay, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat miscommunication in the blind relay task leads them to the
MasterChef India Season 7 : Aruna Vijay, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat miscommunication in the blind relay task leads them to the danger zone
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Famous anchors Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripathi to grace the upcoming show
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Famous anchors Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripathi to grace the upcoming show
This is when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will begin to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan for her debut movie Dunki
This is when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will begin to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan for her debut movie Dunki
Sony SAB launches an iconic love story ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’
Sony SAB launches an iconic love story ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’
Munawar Faruqui’s special message for Mc Stan will melt your heart says “You will have this brother of yours always by your side
Munawar Faruqui’s special message for MC Stan will melt your heart; says “You will have this brother of yours always by your side”
Kritika Kamra shares a breathtaking view from her latest vacation, check it out
Kritika Kamra shares a breathtaking view from her latest vacation, check it out