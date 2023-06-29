"Equality begins at home" says Iqbal Khan from Star Bharat's show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 21:20
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ is making waves in challenging societal norms and stereotypes with its thought-provoking content. Led by acclaimed actors Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, the show has captivated audiences with its remarkable storyline. Starting with the tale of two individuals bridging a significant age gap to find love, the series showcases that age becomes inconsequential when true love is involved.

The ongoing storyline of the show continues to break social stigmas, particularly those surrounding women who wish to pursue careers after marriage. In the current track, the Raichand family warmly embraces Vidhi and Priya, extending their support as they join the family business and carve out their own professional paths.

Iqbal Khan, who portrays a pivotal character in the show, emphasizes the importance of equality within the household. He states, "Equality begins at home and as an advocate for gender equality, I wholeheartedly support women who wish to work after marriage. It is essential to treat men and women equally within the household, fostering an environment that empowers everyone to pursue their dreams. Whether it's within the family business or any other field, supporting women to pursue their careers is not just a choice but a necessity for a progressive and inclusive society."

'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' continues to inspire and entertain viewers with its progressive narrative that challenges societal norms. By showcasing characters who defy conventional expectations, the show encourages audiences to question and overcome deep-rooted biases, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society.

Tune in to Star Bharat to catch the exciting episodes of 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' and witness the power of love, equality, and breaking barriers every Monday-Friday at 8:30 Pm.

Star Bharat Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Rachana Mistry Iqbal Khan Vidhi Priya Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 21:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad hits the guest who speaks ill about Sahiba
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! “The show deals with a huge taboo with a lot of grace” - Mona Singh
MUMBAI:Actress Mona Singh is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. Over the...
Check out Sara Ali Khan's signature desi response as paps call her the 'New Desi Girl'
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is basking into the phenomenal success of her recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by...
Way Back Wednesday- Did you know that Seerat Kapoor was paid 3000 Rs as her first ever paycheck as a dance instructor before making it big in Bollywood
MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor, the talented and versatile actress, has come a long way since her early days as a dance...
"Equality begins at home" says Iqbal Khan from Star Bharat's show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'
MUMBAI: ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ is making waves in challenging societal norms and stereotypes with its thought-provoking...
Aww! Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures of step mom and step brother on occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha
MUMBAI:  Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Check out Sara Ali Khan's signature desi response as paps call her the 'New Desi Girl'
Latest Video
Related Stories
SumBul Touqeer
Aww! Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures of step mom and step brother on occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha
Celebs
Celebs talk about their first earnings
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
What! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal team shoots for their last episode
Ssumier Pasricha
Ssumier Pasricha returns to television after four years with Prateek Sharma's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti on Zee TV!
Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran tal
Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and gives advice to the newcomers
Esha Gaur
Esha Gaur is happy with the positive feedback around her track ‘Aye Zindagi’ from 1920: Horrors Of The Heart: I feel blessed and motivated