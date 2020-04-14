Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's FAMILY MOMENTS!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are two of the most loved celebrities on television today.

Playing the characters of prerna and Anurag people are in awe of them . Their chemistry is applaud worthy and people can't have enough of them. Along with that, Parth and Erica also share a lot of common interests like travelling, photography and exploring different subjects.

The one thing which is very special about these two is that both Erica and Parth are family oriented.

Their Instagram accounts have the two sharing a lot of pictures of them with their family, close friends and loved ones. While parth is very grounded in nature and makes it a point to stay in touch with his buddies from his younger days , Erica is very close to the little ones from her family.

We recently also spotted a video where Erica and Parth are playing with a little munchkin, Erica exploring different places with her close relatives , Parth sharing moments with his mother among others.

Take a look:

Show your love for Erica and Parth in the comments below!