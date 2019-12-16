Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey TWIN in sarees; check photos

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular television shows. With its gripping tale, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



Apart from the tale, viewers also love how the cast bond off-screen and share pictures of their outing, get together, BTS pictures, etc on social media. The star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is known for sharing a good rapport with each other. They often click pictures together and share glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles. Recently, Shubhaavi Choksey, who portrays the role of Mohini Basu in the show, has shared a picture with Erica Fernandes on her Instagram handle. The two beauties look elegant as they twin in monochrome sarees and have a good laugh about some unknown topic in the picture.



Take a look below: