Erica Fernandes finally clears the air of her differences with Parth Samthaan, reveals why she wasn't present at his birthday party

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills.

The actress was last seen as Prerna in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via the platform.

These days, Erica is grabbing the headlines for two back-to-back music videos along with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

Erica is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps posting about what she is up to.

They have been rumors doing the rounds that there were differences between Erica and Parth and they weren’t in talking terms especially when she didn’t attend his birthday party.

Erica in a recent interview said that these are baseless rumors and she didn’t attend his party as during the COVID time she was avoiding to go out anywhere and plus she had a shoot and hence she was in isolation.

She further said that she couldn’t understand what the problem was, as everyone was asking her why she didn’t wish Parth on social media and said that she doesn’t have to wish him on social media as she has his number and can wish him personally.

In the end, she said that there isn’t any sort of difference between her and Parth and all was good between them.

Well, no doubt Erica and Parth were loved as an on-screen Jodi and the two are missed as Anurag and Prerna and have become an iconic Jodi of television.

