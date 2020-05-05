Erica Fernandes is THIS F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ character

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in the telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media.

She enjoys a huge fan following and she regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via the platform. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth as always made headlines.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actress' name and these fans keep posting something or the other and thus showering their love on the actor.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures and videos and updating her fans on what she is up to.

One of her fans shared a video where Erica had played the game which FRIENDS character are you and she was a Turkey.

Remember the episode when Monica becomes a Turkey to cheer Chandler, Erica is that Turkey.

Post getting a result, Erica is in a shock and she doesn’t know how to react to the character she got.

Well, which character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S according to you is perfect for Erica?

