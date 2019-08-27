News

Erica Fernandes to grace Dance Deewane’s Ganesh Chaturthi special episode

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: The popular actress Erica Fernandes is known for her television work. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops. The pretty lady, who is also known for her style statements, reportedly will appear on Dance Deewane. 

Dance Deewane is one of the popular dance reality shows. In the same, three generations get the opportunity to showcase their dance prowess. As per reports, in the upcoming episode, which will be a Ganesh Chaturthi special, viewers will see TV celebs such as Siddharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Pearl V Puri, and Surbhi Jyoti among others. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes will also be seen on the show. Erica took to Instagram to share her look as she graced the show. 

