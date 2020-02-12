Erica Fernandes has found a NEW HOBBY!

MUMBAI: Talking about beauties from the telly world who rule our hearts, Erica Fernandes' name is bound to pop up.

The gorgeous actress is a well-known face and is much loved for her stint in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Erica is now captivating millions of hearts for her role of Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus' popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, opposite Parth Samthaan.

The actress has not only been a part of the telly world but is also known for her acting in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. The stunner is also a vlogger. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos related to makeup and skincare.

Erica believes in experimenting and learning new things and looks like she has now found a new hobby! Erica is learning photography and she clicked her colleagues Pooja Banerjee and Sonya Ayodhya for the same…

What are your thoughts on Erica’s photography skills?