Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget and Mouni Roy spell FASHION with HIGH SLITS!

MUMBAI: While fashion is evolving every passing season, there is a huge variety of sartorial aspirations designers are giving fashion lovers.

While crop tops, pastel shades, sequined gowns, ruffled saree and many more have evolved there are some trends which are making a comeback and looks like they are very much here to stay. Among the many is the high slit which has my celebrities going gaga. After all, of you have those sexy legs, why not flaunt it!

A lot of celebrities in the likes of Erica Fernandes, Mouni Roy and Jennifer Winget add oomph to their attire by opting for the high slit look...

While Erica is seen in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kii playing Prerna whee she wears more of traditional garbs, Jennifer has us smitten with those perfect office wear looks in Beyhadh 2 on Sony TV. As for Mouni, she is creating waves in the Bollywood world.

Take a look at their pictures below!