Erica Fernandes opens up on her first meeting with Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are loved by the audience for their amazing chemistry.

Erica recently shared the moment of her first meeting with Parth Samthaan. Erica and Parth met each other during their mock shoot.

The actress said, 'Parth had a jet lag as he had returned from the US and I had also returned from a trip and came there directly from the airport. We were sleep-deprived and dead tired. We were shooting till late at night and just kept laughing. We had gone crazy and others were wondering "What's wrong with them?" We looked like two mad people talking to each other.'

And after when they met properly met, Erica asked Parth if he has any friends. He seriously replied that he does and then she asked him why is he so quiet.

