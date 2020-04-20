Erica Fernandes opens up on link-up rumours with Kasautii co-star Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: According to a leading daily, Erica Fernandes has said that her link-up rumours with Kasautii co-star Parth Samthaan bothers their personal lives.

In a live chat with ETimes TV, when Erica was asked if the dating rumours bother her and if it affects her personal bond with Parth, the actress shared “No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control.”

On the work front, the two are seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and their onscreen chemistry is immensely popular among fans.

Credits: ETimes TV