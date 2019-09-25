Erica Fernandes paid a SURPRISE VISIT to Pooja Banerjee; ‘THIS’ is what happened next…

MUMBAI: It was just a while ago that Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Nivedita Basu aka Pooja Banerjee took part with her husband Sandeep Semwal in Nach Baliye 9 as a wild-card couple. Pooja seemed quite confident and was all set to take viewers by storm with her upcoming performances, but destiny had other plans.

Pooja fell flat from a height of 10 feet during rehearsals and ended up getting multiple fractures.

The actress recently took to social media to share that she is recovering and that it will at least take her a month of rest.

Her co-star and friend Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, paid her a surprise visit. Pooja was glad to meet her and even shared a picture of the two of them on social media.

The two are very good friends by the looks of it, as they not only engage in fun activities and pranks on the set but also have a fun time by engaging in swimming and going for outings…

We too wish Pooja a speedy recovery!