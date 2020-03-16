Erica Fernandes reacts to shoots being stalled due to Coronavirus

MUMBAI: With the cases of Coronovirus being on a rise, the need of the hour is to exercise social distancing and avoid large gatherings. Thus, a decision has been taken to shut down the shooting for all mediums until the end of this month.

Talking about it, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes says, 'This is not a forced holiday but its rather a safety measure. And of course when people out there are working day in and day out to entertain the masses, the first concern is their own health. So this break is more for us taking care of ourselves and getting our health back on track. I am glad this action has been taken because actors usually do not have the luxury of taking offs or leaving early when sick and there are no weekend, offs or public holidays taken into consideration, so this move is more of a necessity for us.'

Credits: Pinkvilla