Erica Fernandes says social media should be used in the right manner amid COVID 19 lockdown

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses. In addition to her acting chops, she is known for her style statements. She is presently playing the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Like others, the actress is also under home quarantine and is obliging with the directives of the COVID-19 lockdown period laid down by the government authorities. In a recent interview with Times of India, the actress has opened up on her views about how people should make use of social media during such a crucial time and situation.

Erica initially states that people should feel privileged to be living in a time when everything is easily accessible thanks to the digital world. She goes on to call social media a boon and also a helpful medium for everyone as of now. The actress further says that she feels sad seeing certain people who have not been using these platforms in the right manner. Erica then talks about the half information or incorrect information that is circulated through panic-driven messages and pictures.

The actress focuses on the fact that social media platforms should be currently used for connecting with people who require help either by educating them about the precautionary measures or by just sending verified and authentic information to them. She signs off by stating that as of now, such platforms need to be valued and used in a positive manner.

