Erica Fernandes is slaying it in her new look

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Erica Fernandes has managed to win the hearts of fans with her power-packed performance in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

The romantic saga is doing quite well in terms of TRPs. Erica’s sizzling chemistry with Parth Samthaan is very popular among small screen viewers.

Apart from her excellent acting, Erica’s fashion game has always been strong. Be it a casual chic look, cocktail gowns, desi girl avatar, or a swimsuit, she has managed to excel in every department. She knows what suits her the most and carries it off impeccably.

Her keen fashion sense has made her the most popular actress of Indian television.

Recently, browsing through her Instagram account, we came across Erica looking breathtaking on the cover page of Fit Magazine.

Have a look at the drop-dead gorgeous Erica Fernandes below.