Erica Fernandes spoke about facing discrimination in Bollywood and Karan Kundrra shared his experience with Anil Kapoor transformed his views

MUMBAI: Recently, Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra appeared on the Amazon MiniTV show Love Adhura. Erica and Karan expressed different views to the popular news portal regarding discrimination they had experienced from Bollywood throughout the show's promotion.

Although they had different opinions on the subject, Erica shared a story about how she felt mistreated, while Karan talked about how well-treated he was both on the Mubrakan sets and outside of them.

Pointing to Karan, Erica shared her opinion about whether the industry is reluctant to accept TV actors to do movies,, “I have a different answer and he has a different one.” She further shared about feeling the discrimination and said, “I have faced it, I have seen it at award functions also, big names have done it. I have experienced it. In Hollywood TV and films are both called Hollywood then why is there a differentiation here? Actors themselves have created that differentiation. But it differs from person to person.”

Contrasting to Erica’s view, Karan Kundrra adds, “We had very similar answers earlier, but then I went and signed a film called Mubarakan, and my biggest takeaway from the film was that I was in London on a big set where there was Anil Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Anees Bazmee, and Rahul Dev. When I was there, no one from Arjun, Ileane, Anil Sir, or Ratna Mam was discriminating. There were times when Anil Kapoor came and told me I killed it. This was my second film with Pawan Malhotra and he told me how you TV guys do it. That is when I realized that people who have made it don’t talk about all this, it is only those who have not made it and don’t want you to make it, are going to be talking about it.”

Karan went on to add, “There have been times when Anil Sir has asked me how to stay relevant. The idea is that these people are not talking about it, but the ones in the middle are. If you listen to them, you will be left behind. Legends have a different story to share. I was at IFFI last to last year, and I was not treated differently. So I have never been made to feel like that.”

Erica also mentioned in the conversation that she wanted to play a warrior princess, and Karan continued to say, “I want to be a part of a legacy that has had so many stories that have made a difference. I have reached a stage where I am looking for the right stories now.”

Karan last appeared with Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar in the big-screen movie Thank You For Coming. Erica has experience in the film industry in the South. In 2014, she acted in the Bollywood film Babloo Happy Hai. Erica recently discussed how she was previously replaced by several Bollywood and South movies in another interview.

