Erica Fernandes take a walk down memory lane

MUMBAI: Yesterday was Christmas, and many of us are going in the flashback mode and reminiscing about how Christmas was celebrated back in their childhood days.

Speaking about the essence and importance of the festival through all the years in her life, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes, who celebrates Christmas in a very prominent way with her family, went down memory lane and recalled how it was to celebrate it during her childhood. While waiting for Santa to bring her gifts and decorating her Christmas tree at home was quite a strong tradition, Erica also used to love gorging on all the Christmas sweets and other delicacies prepared for the festival.

Speaking about her fondest Christmas memories as a child, the actress shared, 'Being a Catholic, celebrating Christmas at home has always been quite a prominent time for us, and we have always celebrated it in a big way! As a child, I would always keep thinking during the midnight mass about how Santa would enter my house and keep the gifts under the tree or in different places of the house so that we would go searching for it. I still remember how my brother and I used to wait for Santa to give us our gifts. Then as we grew older I we got to know where the gifts were actually coming from! Besides that I was always gorging on the guava cheese, the Christmas cake, sorpotel, and lots more.'

Credits: Pinkvilla