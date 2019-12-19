Erica Fernandes is the new calendar girl for 2020

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes known for portraying the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi kay. The show is raking in good numbers. Prerna is a very strong and independent woman and doesn’t think twice before taking revenge. The new Prerna is a rebel and comes to Anurag’s life and family to take over as his wife. Well, Prerna is very high tempered but loves Anurag the same way she did before.

A fan of hers has posted a picture in which she is seen in an off-shouldered black gown in a photoshoot for calendar 2020.

In another, she finally she got a frame from her 2020 calendar. Erica looks very excited while unwrapping the frame and she also commented,' Maybe budget was low that why they forget to put a glass on the frame'.

Erica has always been a style diva, and in fact, she also runs her own YouTube blog where she talks about many topics, including skincare regimes.

Have a look.