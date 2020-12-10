Eros Now all set to make a massive announcement of 2020 only on 11th December! Stay Tuned

MUMBAI: It will be at least a few days before the Christmas bells ring, but if you are looking for some intriguing content to watch, looks like Eros Now has something in store for you! Are you all movie buffs and cinephiles in town, ready to hop on the couch with popcorn to experience a brand new wave of entertainment? Eros Now indeed has a grand surprise in store!

Being a powerhouse of enthralling content, Eros Now, a giant streaming OTT platform has just dropped a teaser sharing a sneak peek of a massive announcement to unfold only on 11th December 2020! The teaser showcased a glance of one of the most popular stars and films of Eros Now with a hint of unveiling something unique to stun their fanbase!

A single platform with a vast library across genres, Eros Now has always been at the forefront of offering an array of fresh content. Fasten your seatbelts, and be ready to experience a refreshing breeze of entertainment only on 11th December 2020!