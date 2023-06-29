Esha Gaur is happy with the positive feedback around her track ‘Aye Zindagi’ from 1920: Horrors Of The Heart: I feel blessed and motivated

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 18:50
Esha Gaur

MUMBAI: Esha Gaur’s rendition, Aye Zindagi from the film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart has been getting rave reviews. The singer is obviously happy with the response.
 
“I am very excited for the song and I feel very happy and blessed to have got this opportunity. Aye Zindagi is a romantic sufi song, which is more like me and my character. Sufi is my forte. I just did my best. So, all this positive feedback is only making me emotional. There is a lot of gratitude that I have. This in a way is motivating,” she smiles.
 
With this song Esha makes her big Bollywood debut as a singer. “It’s a very big break from the Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt banner. I am actually open to all kinds of work because when it comes to singing, I am passionate about it so whatever comes my way, I am looking forward to that. I love sufi songs and I hope Aye Zindagi will open up more doors for me,” she adds.
 
Calling Vikram, Krishna and Mahesh Bhatt sweethearts, she shares that working with them has been amazing. “They are very down to earth, helpful and are always ready to lend a hand to newcomers, give them a break and value their talent. It’s a blessing for me to associate with them through this song. Special thanks to Puneet Dixit too,” she says.
 
In a film like 1920, good songs and music add a lot of value to the narrative. Agreeing, she adds, “1920 series is known for its songs and this film too has lovely songs. I love such songs which have meaning and soul in it. In the field of music, such songs are lacking these days as most of the tracks that are made now are peppy and party numbers. People who love music love such soulful songs.”
 
Esha’s favourite singer is Asha Bhosle. “I really love her singing style. In her era she gave so much versatility which I love about her. Of course there are many talented singers like Sunidhi [Chauhan], Shreya [Ghoshal], Sonu Nigam and a lot of good names. But I love Asha Ji and her song, Aao Huzoor Tum Ko is my favourite,” she says.
 
The music industry has a lot of competition. Not just musicians, new singers are coming in every year. “Yes every field, in fact, has a lot of competition now. There is social media and other platforms where you can approach the audience yourself. It’s good in many ways as you don’t have to really be dependent on people to showcase your talent and find your own audience. You don’t need anyone’s support. If you are really talented and have it in you, you can do things on your own,” she adds.
 
Ask if she would choose romantic songs over peppy songs or vice versa and the heroines she would like to be the singing voice for, and she replies, “I have sung a lot of romantic songs for television. I would love to do romantic or peppy songs but as I said Sufi is what I love the most and by God’s grace I got this where I got the opportunity to sing a Sufi track. And as far as actresses are concerned, then in today’s time I would say Kajol [Devgn] and Madhuri Dixit [Nene] and if it's a romantic track for an onscreen couple then Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, anytime.”

Esha Gaur Aye Zindagi 1920: Horrors of the Heart Mahesh Bhatt Vikram Bhatt Krishna Bhatt Puneet Dixit Sunidhi Chauhan Shreya Ghoshal Sonu Nigam Asha Ji Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Madhuri Dixit Nene TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 18:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Jasleen to create roadblock for Sahiba’s education in college
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and gives advice to the newcomers
MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Esha Gaur is happy with the positive feedback around her track ‘Aye Zindagi’ from 1920: Horrors Of The Heart: I feel blessed and motivated
MUMBAI: Esha Gaur’s rendition, Aye Zindagi from the film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart has been getting rave reviews. The...
Tere Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba accused of taking revenge
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhir expresses his hatred towards Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kumkum Bhagya: New entry! Mihika marks her entry into the lives of Ranbir and Prachi
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry
OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran tal
Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and gives advice to the newcomers
Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
Ankit Gupta
Exclusive! “The amount of love that you have given Fateh Singh Virk, I just hope you do the same for Jahaan ”, Ankit Gupta talks about his future as Jahaan, collaborating with actors and more!
Vibhuti
Aasif Sheikh fondly recalls Eid Celebrations at his ancestral Haveli in Varanasi
attempts to take Dhruv’s life
Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara heads towards a heartbreaking twist as Mahaveer attempts to take Dhruv’s life
Jasmin Bhasin
What! Jasmin Bhasin breaks silence on recently wearing an abaya, says “I completely choose to ignore all the negativity”