Esha Gaur is happy with the positive feedback around her track ‘Aye Zindagi’ from 1920: Horrors Of The Heart: I feel blessed and motivated

MUMBAI: Esha Gaur’s rendition, Aye Zindagi from the film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart has been getting rave reviews. The singer is obviously happy with the response.



“I am very excited for the song and I feel very happy and blessed to have got this opportunity. Aye Zindagi is a romantic sufi song, which is more like me and my character. Sufi is my forte. I just did my best. So, all this positive feedback is only making me emotional. There is a lot of gratitude that I have. This in a way is motivating,” she smiles.



With this song Esha makes her big Bollywood debut as a singer. “It’s a very big break from the Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt banner. I am actually open to all kinds of work because when it comes to singing, I am passionate about it so whatever comes my way, I am looking forward to that. I love sufi songs and I hope Aye Zindagi will open up more doors for me,” she adds.



Calling Vikram, Krishna and Mahesh Bhatt sweethearts, she shares that working with them has been amazing. “They are very down to earth, helpful and are always ready to lend a hand to newcomers, give them a break and value their talent. It’s a blessing for me to associate with them through this song. Special thanks to Puneet Dixit too,” she says.



In a film like 1920, good songs and music add a lot of value to the narrative. Agreeing, she adds, “1920 series is known for its songs and this film too has lovely songs. I love such songs which have meaning and soul in it. In the field of music, such songs are lacking these days as most of the tracks that are made now are peppy and party numbers. People who love music love such soulful songs.”



Esha’s favourite singer is Asha Bhosle. “I really love her singing style. In her era she gave so much versatility which I love about her. Of course there are many talented singers like Sunidhi [Chauhan], Shreya [Ghoshal], Sonu Nigam and a lot of good names. But I love Asha Ji and her song, Aao Huzoor Tum Ko is my favourite,” she says.



The music industry has a lot of competition. Not just musicians, new singers are coming in every year. “Yes every field, in fact, has a lot of competition now. There is social media and other platforms where you can approach the audience yourself. It’s good in many ways as you don’t have to really be dependent on people to showcase your talent and find your own audience. You don’t need anyone’s support. If you are really talented and have it in you, you can do things on your own,” she adds.



Ask if she would choose romantic songs over peppy songs or vice versa and the heroines she would like to be the singing voice for, and she replies, “I have sung a lot of romantic songs for television. I would love to do romantic or peppy songs but as I said Sufi is what I love the most and by God’s grace I got this where I got the opportunity to sing a Sufi track. And as far as actresses are concerned, then in today’s time I would say Kajol [Devgn] and Madhuri Dixit [Nene] and if it's a romantic track for an onscreen couple then Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, anytime.”