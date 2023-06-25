Esha Gaur: I always thought that emotions, and good people are all that is important, but later I realized that money also matters a lot

MUMBAI: Esha Gaur earned her first salary when she was 10 years old from Radio Varanasi. The ‘Aye Zindegi’ singer shares that she started understanding the value of money quite late in life.

“In fact, I understood it a few years back. It's very weird, but yes. I always thought that emotions, and good people are all that is important, but money also matters,” she says.

We all have seen how our parents work hard to give us the best life and fulfill our needs during our growing up years. And, when we start earning, they help us understand the importance of it and how we should maintain the same.

“I always respected my parents. Of course, they have done everything to make our lives happy and content. They did their best at that point of time and we are doing our best at the current point of time. Money is also important now as lifestyle has changed. Parents were important then and now,” she adds.

Financial independence is essential. “It is very important. Now I keep telling my children also that everything is secondary. First, be independent and be on your own,” she says.

Sharing how her father has guided her to take care of her finances, Esha adds, “My father never told me much about money. We were only into our relationships, spending good time with each other. With time, I have definitely realised that money is important and it’s not always the same. You should save money and enjoy life as well because you never know what might happen when our field of work is not dependable.”