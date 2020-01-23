“Essaying the role of a police officer will be the most challenging role of my life" - Hrithik Roshan at Umang 2020

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited events, Umang – A Mumbai Police Welfare Fund’s Initiative, is all set to be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday, 26th Jan. Helmed by Kapil Sharma and team, Umang 2020 promises to be a night to remember with the who’s who of Bollywood making their presence felt and taking the enery of the event a few notches higher with their dazzling performances.

Becoming a part of the celebration, this year it was a full house with renowned Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukherji, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others reveling in the festivities. Celebrating the moment Hrithik marked his blockbuster entry with a powerpack performance on his popular song ‘Ghungroo Toot Gaye’ from WAR.

Appreciating the efforts of Mumbai police force Hrithik shares, “Mumbai is one of the best cities to live in and it is because of the Mumbai police force. I couldn’t make it to Umang 2019 last year but this year I made sure that I come here. I am feeling wonderful performing at a stage for all the policemen who work for us day and night and keep us safe.”

Narrating his bucket list he adds, “In my entire life I have essayed all kinds of roles. However, I haven’t got a chance to play the character of a policeman. I would urge the filmmakers to write a police officer’s role for me because that will be the most challenging role of my life. I am sure I will make it the best role of my life.”

