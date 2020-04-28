Even my mother began to address me as Arjun eventually: Mahabharat fame Firoz Khan

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus lockdown has brought the world to a standstill. DD is now rerunning Mahabharat and Ramayan for the audience. It goes without saying that mythological shows have brought back so many memories. Interestingly, a lot of fans are also digging up old facts about the show's cast. Here is one from BR Chopra's Mahabharat about Arjun aka Firoz Khan.

It turns out that Firoz decided to forever use Arjun as his screen name after a recommendation from Mr Chopra and the show's writer. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Firoz recalled the time when he first went to give audition for Arjun’s role, 'I went in and saw actors like Deepak Parashar, Raj Babbar and Govinda, among others there. The auditions for Mahabharat were going on and Govinda told me to give it a shot. I was given two pages of dialogues in Hindi. I told him to read out the lines in Hindi so that I could rewrite them in English.'

Elaborating further on why he decided to choose Arjun as his name professionally, the actor said, 'Whenever I used to call up a producer, they would think that I'm Feroz Khan. When I would explain to them who I was, they would ask me to call back later and I felt insulted. Chopra Saab and Dr Raza recommended that Arjun should be my new name. It went on to give me everything that I dreamed of. And even my mother began to address me as Arjun eventually.'

Credits: SpotboyE