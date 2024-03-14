Even though most people may disagree, I have a lot of faith in our audience; Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha talks about Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi 

MUMBAI : Invictus T Mediworks (Nilanjana P & Herumb Khot) is successfully producing the on-going show Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi’. The title has a unique ring to it. The show has recently taken a leap with Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, Aamir Dalvi, Sai Deodhar, Rrahul Sudhir, Rachna Mishtry, Hemani Chawla and Yashashri Masurkar playing prime roles in the show. Sharing her take on the unique title of the show Nilanjana says, "I believe the show title is the first thing that catches the audience's attention. It is their first peek into a new world of characters, even before the show airs. In the age of abbreviated show titles, finding a name that stands on its own amidst the clutter, and truly encapsulates the essence of the story is rare. When the time came to pick our show’s name, we were keen on finding a powerful title that has the recollection value and instantly transports the audience into the world we were creating.

With Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, we were all in consensus that the title must put our hero, little Arya, bang in the centre of the scheme of things. We wanted to encapsulate the unrelenting verve of a little girl who is constantly throttled by circumstance, and yet, she remains unmoved from her principle and gentle nature. We wanted to communicate that strength and tenacity, or dabanggai as we call it, need not always be an external show of power. True strength always comes from within and is often one’s ability to love profoundly and unconditionally. This is exactly the case with Arya. An innocent and loving being like her is faced with struggles far greater than she is equipped to handle. But her unshakeable faith in her aai and baba’s teachings gives her the strength to keep moving forward.”

The show has recently taken a leap with some new cast so what has been the audience’s reaction to this change?

She says, "Much to our gratitude, the show has garnered a lot of love and faith from the audience right from the beginning. The story we set out to tell has struck a chord with our viewers and it gives us immense joy to keep doing the work we believe in and for it to be met with such support. The decision to take a leap on Dabangii was made after a lot of consideration. From interacting with our viewers, we realized that they were all keen on following Arya’s journey as she grows up to embody everything that Ankush taught her and face her birth father, Satya and get justice for what happened to her mother. Arya’s story would be incomplete without exploring the person she becomes after she loses everything dear to her. We often see people defeated by circumstances in life. But Arya is the kind of person to push harder just when things look bleak and defeat seems inevitable. With Dabangii, we intended to give the audience and ourselves a character that inspires us. And it really pleases me to tell you that our intention has been realized. The overwhelming response from the audience and the many heartfelt messages from within the industry has truly elated the entire team. As for what to expect now? Everything unexpected! As the story goes forward, Arya will find herself facing obstacles that she never thought she would have to worry about. Apart from a formidable foe in Satya, Arya is faced with a greater challenge – to choose between the people she loves the most.”

Nilanjana who has been in the industry for a long time now also shares her perception on the audience taste and their sensibility. “Even though most people may disagree, I have a lot of faith in our audience. We are now the youngest country in the world and this reflects in our content choices. When I first joined the industry, everything revolved around the household. But now we see shows that explore characters from diverse backgrounds, interests and professions. I have witnessed the switch from melodramatic family soaps to young and lively love stories. This is not to say that these stories do not segue into family-centric drama. But as a society that values family and relationships, we will always find the most powerful emotions and conflicts in those setups. And as long as we continue to explore different inter-personal dynamics that takes the story forward, I believe we are on the right track. The audience is evolving and the stories that find relatability and connect are also changing. The shift may not seem cataclysmic but it is happening. We are now in the era of lightning fast, completely customizable content. The viewer has become so much more specific with what they want to watch because of the plethora of options available to them. And as a producer, it often falls on our shoulders to approach the shows we make not as creators, but as viewers.”

Nilanjana has been part of some great television shows like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, but she has also written some great historical shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandragupta Maurya, Peshwa Bajirao. She says,”I have relied heavily on my love for research and larger-than-life characters. Even when it comes to production, period dramas have an air of extravagance and opulence. The intention is then, not only to tell a story, but to present a spectacle. But with Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, the focus remains entirely on telling a nuanced story. We brainstorm endlessly until we find the right story progression, character arc and emotional authenticity. I believe that a drama like Dabangii requires a lot of detailed writing in every step of the way, because that is what translates onto the screen as powerful visuals and moving performances. And although the show may not seem production heavy, we are constantly making the conscious effort to make our show visually distinct and engaging.”

At the end, she sums up the future of Invictus T Mediaworks as she adds, "The future for Invictus T Mediaworks is looking on the up. We are in the middle of developing some new and exciting content that will allow us to explore new platforms, genres, and formats of storytelling. We are collaborating with old and new writers, directors, and actors on a number of exciting projects. Without revealing too much, I can definitely say that the name Invictus T Mediaworks is going to pop up quite a bit in the coming future. So, stay tuned!”