Event Capital announces the 4th edition of Nickelodeon Windmill Festival

MUMBAI: The 4th edition of India’s largest festival for kids, Nickelodeon Windmill Festival, an initiative of Event Capital and Tribe Asia, is all set to take place on 22nd and 23rd February, 2020 at JioWorld Garden, BKC in Mumbai. The festival offers a wholesome experience for toddlers, pre-teens and parents. The key objectives of the festival are to give the urban child an outlet to be creative, to gain information and to encourage quality time with family through recreational experiences curated at the festival.

Nickelodeon Windmill Festival brings to life children’s most loved tales through musical plays, dance shows and never seen before performances. Patrons present at the festival can also enjoy a specially curated flea market with a wide variety of food and other recreational activities including interaction with their favourite Nickelodeon toons. Various experiential zones like ballet parade, Bungee Park, Trampoline Park, Vertex tunnel and Human Claw and more will be set to entertain everyone.

An array of over 50+ workshops specially designed to cater to various age groups on a variety of topics like indoor gardening, beat-boxing, science on wheels, robotics, Lego workshops, stop motion animation, aeronautics, karate and kick-boxing, storytelling, doodle art, wheel pottery and many more. With a petting zoo available at the venue kids can interact and play with a variety of animals.

Speaking on this, Janak Vora, CEO, Event Capital said, “In its previous editions, the festival has witnessed a footfall of over 20,000+ attendees and over 50+ brand associations. This year, we aim to create a more holistic family ambience with unique range of activities and workshops that would encourage families to get outdoors. Through this festival, we want the child to discover his/her innermost passion and get inspired!”

Commenting on the upcoming festival, Mahesh Shetty, Head - Network Sales, Viacom18 said, “With Peppa Pig Musical, we forayed into kids live entertainment genre and with Windmill festival we have taken the next big leap. Event Capital has cultivated the festival very well over past few years and we are very excited to collaborate with them and scale up Nickelodeon Windmill Festival. The festival brings alive the concept of quintessential outdoor learning and is backed by widespread activities such as indoor gardening, workshops, aeronautics and more. The Nickelodeon Windmill Festival is a combination of educational and fun activities for the young generation.

Nickelodean WindMill will take place on 22nd and 23rd February, 2020 at JioWorld Garden, BKC and the tickets can be bought on : https://bit.ly/2R3lwEw