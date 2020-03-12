Event organiser Navneet SLAMS Splitsvilla 12 fame Bhavya Singh; calls her ‘unprofessional’

MUMBAI: Event organiser, casting director and celebrity manager Navneet has slammed Splitsvilla 12 fame Bhavya Singh. He has called her a thorough unprofessional for her not showing up at an event which she was supposed to be part of.

In a chat with TellyChakkar Navneet revealed the entire ordeal, “Earlier in this year I had roped in Bhavya to grace one of the events. At the end moment she told she won’t be able to make it and asked me to change the dates and also re-book tickets. I thought it must be genuine since we made all the changes. Then the event was supposed to take on 19 January. However, on 17th when I tried calling her, she switched off her phone. I tried calling her several times and was helpless as I did not have her residential address. Later, I contacted her friend and told him to try contacting Bhavya. Thankfully, he managed to speak to Bhavya and warned her that if she doesn’t turn up then I will go legal way. Later, Bhavya called me and told me that there are some personal issues so she can’t make it. On hearing this, I lost my calm and told her she has to attend as a lot of people have booked tickets to Hyderabad to meet and greet her. After requesting her a lot she told me to book a flight to Hyderabad on 29th morning and make the payment in hand cash on the same day itself. And I considered all her conditions.

Post that she contacted me several times asking for work. Few days ahead of Holi she called me if I can make her attend any event as she was in need of money. Seeing her in such a situation I thought to help her in spite of facing issues in the past. I told her to attend two Holi events in Hyderabad. I took an advance from the company after she gave a confirmation. This time again she started making excuses before the day of event. She gave me a reason that her passport has been lost and thus she cannot travel. She also lied that she has misplaced her Aadhar Card. When she refused to be there I asked her payback the advance payment that she took. But, she lied to me saying that she has lost her money. I told her to put an apology video but she bluntly said no. Because of her I had to face all troubles. I want to request everyone that never offer any deal to Bhavya as she is big time ditcher and you will end up facing all the loss.”

Navneet has also uploaded a video on his Instagram profile slamming Bhavya. Take a look!