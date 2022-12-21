Ever seen a show trailer with karaoke?... No, right?! Well, here's the rap trailer of Star Plus's Teri Meri Doriyaann for you!

MUMBAI :“I went through a complete transformation to attain the look of the character”, says Vijayendra Kumeria who plays Angad Singh Brar in 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'.

The most awaited trailer of 'Teri Meri Doriyaann', a new show on Starplus, is out now. After keeping fans waiting with bated breath, the makers have released a smashing new trailer that is in a never- seen- before avatar of a Rap Karaoke song!!

A spectacular innovation in the GEC space, which has never been attempted before, the catch rap karaoke song gives us a sneak peek into the lives of all the main characters of the show, and their dynamics with one another. With the perfect blend of catchy lyrics, pulsating beats and a sweet melody- the song is clutter- breaking in every sense. The grand visuals right from the uber- rich Brar world, to the artistic, rustic world of the Mongas make for a pleasing watch. The karaoke enables viewers to sing along, and relive the story every time they watch it. Every character- Angad, Garry, Veer, Seerat, Sahiba and Keerat looks unique and well- defined. The story of these Brar brothers and Monga sisters looks super exciting, and fans will be left with wondering- Who will end up with whom?

The previously released teaser, had grabbed the attention of the audience and had enticed viewers' curiosity about the characters and the show. While 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a contemporary love saga, a twist of solid Punjabi tadka adds flavor to it. Complicated love stories have kept fans hooked for time immemorial, and here is one story that will be unmatched in its romantic twists and turns.

Talking about his character, Vijayendra Kumeria says "I am very excited as for the first time I am playing a Sikh character. I went through a complete transformation to attain the look of the character. I am playing Angad Singh Brar who is the eldest son of the family and a sharp businessman. Since a very young age, he has developed a tendency to weigh things with money and time and according to him, these two things are the most important things in the outer world and the language of money is the language that everyone understands. When it comes to his family he loves them the most and can do anything to keep them happy. It's the family space where his mind takes a back seat and his heart takes over. Being a perfectionist he has not found a perfect match for himself yet."

"It is a very different show for me and the everyday experiences off-screen are interesting too. It takes people some time to recognize me in the Sikh look and their reactions are something I love to see. I met a few friends in film city, people who have known me for years even they could not recognize me till they heard my voice." says Vijayendra.

Himanshi Parashar further describes her character saying, "Sahiba is an artist. She has immense love and is very proud of her art and the fun thing is that in real life I’m really bad at it! But I really enjoy painting and making the best out of waste at my home as a stress buster but because I never learned it, I’m not really good at it."

She further adds, "So while shooting scenes where Sahiba is doing pottery, mud & mirror work, and even painting, before the shot I’m being taught how to do it and that’s the best part! When we were shooting one of our sequences in Ludhiana, I got to make aesthetic mud pots with real, authentic tools of pottery. They were quite big and very heavy! I literally learned how to spin the wheel and I did hurt myself quite a few times as it was made of cement and was really heavy! God, I remember, I had such bad back pain. Our team was planning to have a dupe to do the skills but because I actually learned some steps in 15 minutes, so they shot with me actually doing it. That was one of the most memorable scenes I have shot."



The series is set in a very beautiful location of Punjab, a setting that brings along romance and euphoria that the audience loves!

Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann releasing on the 4th of January at 7 pm, only on StarPlus!