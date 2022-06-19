Evergreen Anil Kapoor reveals why he accepted 1942: A love story on Sony Entertainment Television Superstar Singer 2

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 19:45
jug

MUMBAI : Superstar Singer 2, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown kids singing reality show, is gearing up for another exciting weekend of lively music, unforgettable moments, inspiring stories, and plenty of surprises. Celebrating music with much galore will be the RD Burman special episode on Superstar Singer 2 this Sunday along with the dhamakedar star cast of the upcoming movie ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ - Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. 

Taking the entertainment level a notch higher in the forthcoming episode will be contestant Pratyush Anand and Rituraj who will rock the stage with a power packed performance on RD Burman’s popular songs 'Dilbar Mere, Janu Meri Jaan, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha,' . Their cute and exceptional act will be highly appreciated and enjoyed by both the judges and the special guests. Also winning them a standing ovation and Superstar Namaste. 

Post their fabulous performance, Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor- Anil Kapoor will be seen spilling the beans on why he accepted the movie - 1942: A Love Story. He said, "What's surprising is that I had no plan of doing this picture. When I was offered this film, I was a father of three children, and there was no way I could look romantic in it. But the makers requested me to join the film again, so I heard these two songs and realized that no one but I can enact these songs. I believe that even if people forget about the film, the actors, or the producers, this song will remain in their minds forever. I'm not kidding when I say this that I only signed this movie after hearing these two songs - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha and Kuch Na Kaho. I'm overjoyed that I was able to work on this film and receive such great music."

Don't forget to watch Superstar Singer 2 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

Anil Kapoor Jug Jugg Jeeyo Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Pratyush Anand Rituraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 19:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to enter “Naagin 6”
MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The...
WOW! Check out the adventurous side of Sehban Azim
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Evergreen Anil Kapoor reveals why he accepted 1942: A love story on Sony Entertainment Television Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI : Superstar Singer 2, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown kids singing reality show, is gearing up for...
Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the well-known celebrities in the industry. He has carved a solid niche...
Dripping Hot! Tanya Sharma steals the limelight by flaunting her sexy avatar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Glam Queen! Gayathiri Iyer looks sizzling hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
anil
Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor
Latest Video