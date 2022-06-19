Evergreen Anil Kapoor reveals why he accepted 1942: A love story on Sony Entertainment Television Superstar Singer 2

MUMBAI : Superstar Singer 2, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown kids singing reality show, is gearing up for another exciting weekend of lively music, unforgettable moments, inspiring stories, and plenty of surprises. Celebrating music with much galore will be the RD Burman special episode on Superstar Singer 2 this Sunday along with the dhamakedar star cast of the upcoming movie ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ - Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

Taking the entertainment level a notch higher in the forthcoming episode will be contestant Pratyush Anand and Rituraj who will rock the stage with a power packed performance on RD Burman’s popular songs 'Dilbar Mere, Janu Meri Jaan, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha,' . Their cute and exceptional act will be highly appreciated and enjoyed by both the judges and the special guests. Also winning them a standing ovation and Superstar Namaste.

Post their fabulous performance, Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor- Anil Kapoor will be seen spilling the beans on why he accepted the movie - 1942: A Love Story. He said, "What's surprising is that I had no plan of doing this picture. When I was offered this film, I was a father of three children, and there was no way I could look romantic in it. But the makers requested me to join the film again, so I heard these two songs and realized that no one but I can enact these songs. I believe that even if people forget about the film, the actors, or the producers, this song will remain in their minds forever. I'm not kidding when I say this that I only signed this movie after hearing these two songs - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha and Kuch Na Kaho. I'm overjoyed that I was able to work on this film and receive such great music."

