Every character has a different journey, their motives are different: Keerti Nagpure

Actress Keerti Nagpure, who is currently seen in Prateek Sharma's 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', takes every new show as a new adventure.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 12:15
Every character has a different journey, their motives are different: Keerti Nagpure

MUMBAI: Actress Keerti Nagpure, who is currently seen in Prateek Sharma's 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', takes every new show as a new adventure.

She also mentioned that her character Tulsi, in the ongoing show is different from what she has played before.

"Every show is a new adventure because every character has a different journey, and their motives are different. So you have to work hard for every character. I play Tulsi in the show who is Mohan's first wife. The character is very different as it's something new," she said.

The show is based in Vrindavan, and the actress revealed that the first thought that came to her mind on hearing the name of the show was "love". She said, "Hearing the name of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', I could only think of love, Vrindavan, Radha's shraddha for Mohan and Prem Mandir. These are some unique elements that make it different from the rest of the shows."

Keerti also feels that the shows these days need to be relatable to build a connection with the audience. She said, "Women connect with a lot of different things in the shows. In our real life also there are so many situations so in shows these days such situations are shown which makes the audience feel connected."

Lastly, sharing her thoughts on whether an actor should take a break, she said, "As an actor, taking a break is necessary. The audience is so smart that if they like you in a particular character then for a lifetime they will remember you that way. I am sure my character of Tulsi would be loved by people."

SOURCE: IANS

Keerti Prateek Sharma Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Tulsi Vrindavan TellyChakakr
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 12:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: Shocking! Vikram reaches Swaran Ghar with Swaran's mother-in-law
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Mouni Roy reveals her childhood nightmare on 'DID L'il Masters 5'
MUMBAI: Popular actress and judge Mouni Roy opened up about her biggest childhood nightmare involving clowns on 'DID L'...
Glamorous! Isha Malviya oozes sheer oomph in these sarees pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Shocking! Take a look at your favourite TV celebs who have quit popular television shows for various reasons
MUMBAI: The TV industry is also a dynamic industry when it comes to work. Sometimes TV shows reach the height of...
CONGRATULATIONS! Nakuul Mehta is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!
MUMBAI: Well, as we wrap up yet another exciting week, it’s time to crown a handsome hunk from the telly world as...
Unbelievable! Can you believe THESE Bollywood movie items were auctioned at an insane price?
MUMBAI: After a Bollywood film is shot, the items or objects used are auctioned to raise money for various charitable...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Can you believe THESE Bollywood movie items were auctioned at an insane price?
Unbelievable! Can you believe THESE Bollywood movie items were auctioned at an insane price?
Latest Video