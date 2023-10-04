“Every day I get to learn something new from Shweta Tiwari ma’am and Manav Gohil sir about acting,” said Main Hoon Aparajita’s Dhwani Gori

MUMBAI: The actress plays the character of Disha on the show.

Zee TV’s fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita focuses on the journey of Aparajita (played by famous actress Shweta Tiwari), a doting mother of 3 daughters, who is preparing them for the rollercoaster called life after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) finds love outside of the marriage with Mohini (Shweta Gulati). In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Aparajita with the help of her daughter Disha (Dhwani Gori) tried to prove that Mohini has given Amma a poisonous injection, but Akshay doesn’t believe her.

Actress Dhwani Gori who plays the role of Disha (Aparajita’s second daughter) has been working round the clock to put in a strong performance, but initially she was very nervous at the prospect of sharing screen space with popular actors Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil. In fact, unlike her character which is of a bold and confident girl, Dhwani is a shy introvert. However, soon after she shot a couple of scenes with them, she’s become very comfortable around them. Dhwani revealed how working with them has only improved her acting skills and in real life, she gets to learn a lot from her character Disha.

Dhwani mentioned “I’m grateful that such a fascinating character came my way. It’s surely not easy for me to play a character like Disha because she is totally the opposite of who I am in real life. I am a very reserved person, not very vocal about my thoughts, unlike Disha who is very strong and always speaks her mind. I feel my character has made me stronger and my acting craft has become better. In fact, every day I get to learn something new from Shweta Tiwari ma’am and Manav Gohil sir about acting. Though I like to rehearse my scenes, both of them are very spontaneous, and terrific actors to work with. They make the hardest scene look like a walk in the park. I adore them and respect them so much; they are an inspiration!”

In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch when Aparajita will get to know that it was Mohini who planned the short circuit in Aparajita’s laundry that led to her own daughter getting burnt in the fire. But will Aparajita ever be able to prove her innocence amidst the illegal takeover by some goons in Singh's house?

