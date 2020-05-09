Every day is Mother’s Day for me: Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: The good looking young actor Mohsin Khan of Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai dotes on his mother Mehzabin Khan. On being asked if he is the pampered one he says, “ I am the eldest son so I was pampered a lot. Also I was quite weak and shy as a child so I am sure my parents had to take extra care of me. I had Asthma and abba (Abdul Waheed Khan) and ammi (Mehzabin Khan) had to take care of me day and night. Now I am cured of asthama”. He further adds, We are a big family. I am the most pampered person among all".

On being asked about lockdown he says, "I am doing what everyone is doing waiting for situation to get back to normal. I request all my fans to stay at home and follow the guidelines. This too shall pass away. Nothing is permanent"'.

Speaking further about his mother he says, " I contribute in helping in house hold chores in the time of lockdown but ammi tries her best not to let me do. Sometimes without our knowledge she does everything and sometimes me and my brother does the same. I feel blessed to have her as my mother. Every day is mother’s day for me.”

On being asked what he has learnt from his mother he says, “To stay positive and have patience at all times. One must keep the right mental attitude towards everything and one must live life one day at a time”.

Mohsin had made a cake for his mother last month on her birthday and his mother comes across as a very happy individual whenever she is seen with him and her smile is infectious enough and Mohsin has retained the same charm in his smile.