Everyone safe on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 20:22
MUMBAI:An unfortunate incident occurred today on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and a fire broke out. All crew members and artists present on the sets were safely evacuated and an investigation shall soon be carried out to determine the cause of this incident. An official statement too has been issued by its production house - Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films.

A spokesperson from Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films mentioned, “A fire engulfed the sets of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ this afternoon. All our employees, artists, contractors and other partners who were present on site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage and while our immediate priority is the health and safety of everyone who was on the sets, we will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment to our viewers,”

Cockrow Entertainment Shaika Films observes and practices top safety norms and techniques on all of its sets and shoot locations.

