Is everything going well between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s actresses Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh?

MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi refuses to take medicines, Virat makes it clear that she is his priority

When it comes to the track of the show, yes there are differences between Sai and Pakhi even though there is a level of understanding about what they both have been through.

In the show, Sai refers to Pakhi as ‘Pakhi di’ even after everything that has happened between them. Similarly, when things go wrong, Pakhi doesn’t blame Sai as she knows that Sai has no ill intentions. Pakhi instead points out at Virat, knowing that his promises are not strong enough.

Shifting from reel to real life, or let’s say Reels world, both Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh are very active on social media.

While Aishwarya is known for her funny reels, Ayesha on the other hand, is known for her glamorous photoshoots too.

Aishwarya Sharma really entertains her fans and she includes a lot of cast members in her Reels. However, the fans have observed that there is something wrong between Aishwarya and Ayesha as they have rarely seen a Reel with them together.

According to the fans, there might be a possibility that things are not going well between the two actresses and that’s the reason why they don’t collaborate. But is that the case really? We are not sure about it.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani scolds Vinayak, the latter to run away?

Do you think the fans are right?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.