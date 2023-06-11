Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 11:51
Manasvi Mamgai

MUMBAI: JioCinema is set to bring an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format, introduced last season. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment. During a recent interview with host Krushna Abhishek, Manaswi Mamgai shares her opinions on fellow contestants Sana, Munawar and Arun. 

She starts with Sana saying, “ Sana is very confusing and annoying. Lawyers make a point they defend people and are very impactful. She clearly lacks these aspects. There's no point in her conversations and they lack credibility. She acts very immaturely and is a snitch. I seriously question how she became a lawyer.” 

She continues by discussing Munawar and Anurag, stating, "Munawar is a mastermind! He strategically plants ideas in the minds of other contestants and, in the end, places blame on them. Anurag, on the other hand, is a backstabber. He feigned happiness upon discovering that we both hail from Uttarakhand, but deep down, he was incredibly insecure. We were quite close, sharing many personal conversations. It's disheartening to witness how he flipped during the nominations."

To witness some more interesting takes from Manasvi Mamgai, tune in to Bigg Buzz every Sunday, exclusively on JioCinema

Manasvi Mamgai Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 11:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out
MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, has won over hearts with her incredible dance videos, her...
Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!
MUMBAI: Another week of Bigg Boss 17 has flown by and Munawar Faruqui is still the talk of the house! While viewers are...
Awe! Athiya Shetty's heartwarming response to husband KL Rahul's birthday wishes; Calls him ‘whole world’
MUMBAI: On January 23, Athiya Shetty tied the knot with the cricket player KL Rahul at Suniel Shetty's land in Khandala...
Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz
MUMBAI: JioCinema is set to bring an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings...
Wow! Agastya Nanda's THIS gesture at Manish's party sparks dating rumours with Suhana Khan
MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan traveled with their 'The Archies' co-stars to Manish Malhotra's Diwali...
Wow! Grandmother Neetu Kapoor has a lovely wish for Raha Kapoor as she turns 1
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved couple of indian industry is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, over the time we have...
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!
Bigg Boss
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's 'Udaariyan' Co-Star Lokesh reveals her parents urge her exit from the house; Says ‘they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity to Samarth’
Keh Doon Tumhein
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein should have been given atleast three months of time: Amit Anand Raut
Anil Avhad
Anil Avhad: Keh Doon Tumhein is not just the first thriller I am doing but also my first TV show, so it’s very special to me
Falaq
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Falaq Naaz on Guilty or Not Guilty: I really like suspense thrillers and feel blessed to be a part of the web series "Guilty Or Not Guilty"
Sonal
Sonal Panvar: Bigg Boss doesn’t work for people who are private