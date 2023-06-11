Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz

MUMBAI: JioCinema is set to bring an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format, introduced last season. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment. During a recent interview with host Krushna Abhishek, Manaswi Mamgai shares her opinions on fellow contestants Sana, Munawar and Arun.

She starts with Sana saying, “ Sana is very confusing and annoying. Lawyers make a point they defend people and are very impactful. She clearly lacks these aspects. There's no point in her conversations and they lack credibility. She acts very immaturely and is a snitch. I seriously question how she became a lawyer.”

She continues by discussing Munawar and Anurag, stating, "Munawar is a mastermind! He strategically plants ideas in the minds of other contestants and, in the end, places blame on them. Anurag, on the other hand, is a backstabber. He feigned happiness upon discovering that we both hail from Uttarakhand, but deep down, he was incredibly insecure. We were quite close, sharing many personal conversations. It's disheartening to witness how he flipped during the nominations."

