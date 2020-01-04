Ex-BB inmates Prince Narula-Priyank Sharma’s uber-cool click is too much handsomeness in one frame

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has given a lot of popularity to contestants, be it celebrities or commoners. The show gave a new path to the contestants' career and they became famous overnight.

While there are many to be listed but two of them who deserve mention are Prince Narula and Priyank Sharma. These two handsome hunks of the small screen participated in Bigg Boss and then there was no looking back. Prince who participated in the 9th season of Bigg Boss not only survived till the end but was also declared as the winner.

Meanwhile, Priyank who participated in the 11th season managed to win hearts with the way he played the game and since then he has become a household name.

And now, Prince has shared a picture on his Instagram account where he is seen sharing the frame with Priyank and it’s too much handsomeness in the frame. The duo posed for an uber-cool click and was dressed up in the most stylish avatars.

Take a look at Prince's post:

Priyank and Prince's career started on the same note with Roadies and Splitsvilla and today they are two of the most popular faces of the small screen. Both of them are doing well in their respective careers.

Apart from starring in reality shows and judging them, Prince has also appeared in a daily soap titled Badho Bahu. Meanwhile, Priyank was recently seen in a music video titled Raanjhana opposite ex-big boss inmate Hina Khan.