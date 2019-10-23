Ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh approached for Naagin 4

MUMBAI: We are back with exciting news on Colors’ Naagin 4!



The popular series produced by Balaji Telefilms has received a great response from the masses for all the three seasons.



For the 4th season, producer Ekta Kapoor has found her naagin in popular TV actress Nia Sharma. However, this time, there will be two naagins, one positive and one negative. Nia is said to be playing the positive part.



There has been strong buzz about Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Alisha Panwar being in talks to play the negative naagin.



Amidst all the speculations, TellyChakkar has learned that the makers have approached ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who played the leads in Balaji Telefilms’ Chandrakanta. Currently, the duo is impressing viewers with their dancing skills in Nach Baliye.



Vishal has been approached to play the male lead, while Madhurima is in talks to play the negative naagin.



We also hear the show set has already been constructed and that shooting is expected to begin post Diwali.



We tried reaching out both the actors, but they remained unavailable for a comment.



TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates. Stay tuned!