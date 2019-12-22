Excited to be back to the fiction genre: Sourabh Raj Jain on Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Mythological king Sourabh Raj Jain has entered a youth fiction show Patiala Babes (Katha Kottage) as Chef Niel Oberoi. The actor has proved his acting skills in several projects such as Karmaphal Daata Shani, Mahakavi, Mahakali– Anth hi Aarambh hai, Porus, Radha Krishna and Chandragupta Maurya. He was last seen in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9 along with his wife Ridheema.

Sourabh started of his career with Remix which was a youth based show and yet again he will be seen in a show of similar genre. Patiala Babes is a unique show and the storyline is an unconventional one. We got in touch with Sourabh to know about his comeback in youth shows and fiction genre.

He said, “I am quite excited to be back to the fiction genre and doing a daily soap after a short break. Specially with Patiala Babes, as it is going to be a nice change for me, as the show's concept and message it has been sending out through its course, is really something that interested me the most. Along with that, my role of course, which is going to be very different and interesting one this time”.

We asked the debonair on how he bagged the show, he said, “So before heading to China I had gone to audition for Patiala Babes. And while giving an audition, I tend to take it as a workshop for myself, as its altogether a new character on hand. So post my audition, there was a mock shoot after which I got selected for the role. Also post my selection I had a meeting with the show's writers to understand the conceptualization better, and the way they narrated this character and how it would be portrayed interested me even more, after which I was totally convinced to take it up.”

Often actors who enter daily soaps mid way consider it as a disadvantage as the audience already build up their loyalties with the old characters. We asked Sourabh if he feels that him enetering Patiala Babes mid way is a disadvantage, he said, “This is actually the second season of Patiala babes, so I don't consider it as a midway entry. I infact consider it as a starting point only, as after a leap my character which is a new one has entered the show. So it definitely is not a disadvantage according to me”.

Here’s wishing Sourabh best of luck for Patiala Babes!